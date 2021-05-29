DUI arrest made in Friday evening crash

Local News
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — State troopers are charging a 33-year-old Chipley man with a DUI after an ATV crash Friday night.

The crash happened about 9:15 p.m. Friday night on Elmore Road and Piney Woods Road in northern Jackson County.

Troopers said the man ran onto the shoulder of the road and into a ditch. The ATV began to spin, then flipped over.

Both the driver and his 31-year-old passenger, a Marianna woman, were thrown off of the ATV.

He was not hurt, but she was air-lifted to an area hospital in critical condition.

