PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 is competing with 13 other teams in Beach Care Services’ annual ‘Duck Race’ fundraiser Thursday night, May 11th.

You can watch it live at the Laketown Wharf Resort in Panama City Beach.

Not only will it be entertaining to see familiar faces struggle to balance on blow-up ducks, but the community also has the chance to win cash prizes. One person will walk away with $1,000.

The grand finale features a ‘Little Duck Race.’ For $5 you can bet on which duck you think will win.

Silent auction items like signed sports memorabilia are also on the table. A pair of Gulf Coast Jam tickets are up for grabs too.

All of the proceeds from this event will go towards helping Panama City Beach residents in need.

You can buy tickets ahead of time through this link.

Adult admission costs $25 at the door. Kids get in for $5. Food is included in the price.

Mrs. Newby’s is providing beverages.

Doors to the event open at 5 and the race starts at 6.