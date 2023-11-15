Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – the Gulf low will start to move out Thursday afternoon and that will kick out the showers. The low brought us much-needed rain but was short on the rain total from the hope of higher amounts. Rain chances return slightly Friday night with a passing shower, chances only around 20% as the front looks to be mostly dry. Saturday will be nice with dry air back in control over the weekend the highs should be in the low 70s with lows in the 40s.

On Monday and Tuesday a sharp front will work through the area, it appears a low will be close enough to provide some energy along the front. The setup will need to be watched if we are able to destabilize the air enough we could deal with a storm along the front. Details about rain amounts or severe storms are hard to know farther out than two days out. The timing of the front and the setup are still in question. The front will bring colder conditions back to us by the middle of next week. We could even have a frost or freeze at some point next week. It’s likely we stay cool through the end of November.