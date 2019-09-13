Drunk driver arrested going 55 miles over speed limit

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a drunk driver going more than 55 miles over the speed limit.

According to deputies, 31-year-old Andrew Garrett of Fort Walton Beach was arrested going 111 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone. When stopped by authorities, Garret slowed down, but sped up again as the deputy activated his lights and siren.

Garret then continued east towards Destin, going 90 in a 35 mile per hour zone, where he hit a fire hydrant and stopped due to the damage to his vehicle.

He has been charged with a hit and run, racing on a roadway, reckless driving with property damage, DUI, fleeing and eluding, and driving with a suspended license habitual offender.