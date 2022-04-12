PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — City commissioners have received $3.25 million from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to move a sewer line.

Public works in moving the lift station from Drummond Ave., to improve service and decrease negative environmental impacts. The sewage lines are currently in the water due to long-term erosion.

During heavy rain, the line overflows, releasing sewage into the bay.

“When we would get inundated with rain the actual manholes that were located in the water would pop off and sewer would flow into the bay,” Panama City Ward 4 Commissioner Josh Street said.” You would also see when tide got really high, salt water would intrude into the sewer system.”

The project will take at least a year to complete. The lift station will be relocated to 16th St.