Drugs and money seized during search warrant

GULF COUNTY, Fla (WMBB) — Gulf County narcotics investigators received a tip about drugs being sold in a residence in the 100 block of Armstrong Road in Wewahitchka and executed a search warrant.

According to the release, during the search, investigators located 95 grams of cocaine, 17 pounds of marijuana, over 400 THC pens, nearly 2,000 grams of THC extract, and 203 pieces of edible marijuana candies, and $24,400 in cash.

The total value of the illegal drugs was estimated at nearly $86,500.

Aaron Dakota Beatty, 35, and Betty Sue Granier, 20, were arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a nuisance house.

Both were transported to the Gulf County Detention Facility.