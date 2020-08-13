Drug traffic activity increases in Bay County

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Over the last week the Bay County Sheriff’s Office has arrested five people with charges of drug trafficking. Investigators have been looking into both cases for around two weeks prior to the arrests.

Three are being charged with possession of crystal meth and the BCSO seized about a kilo of methamphetamine and a firearm. Then arrested two others for possession of synthetic narcotics where the BCSO seized around two pounds of synthetic marijuana and over 30 thousand dollars in cash.

Lieutenant Kevin Francis at the BCSO says Atlanta is a hub for drug trafficking in the Southeast United States, so it is not uncommon to see hard drugs like these making their way through the area.

“Atlanta through Georgia to us and we’re kinda the end of the line,” said Francis. “They’ll come down here and they’ll turn them into ounces or grams or whatever and then they’ll sell them from there.”

Francis says Bay County is normally a popular area for illegal trafficking but has seen activity decreasing over the last few months.

“At the beginning of COVID and the lockdown we saw quite a decrease in the amount of movement that was going on,” said Francis. “I think a lot of people weren’t moving this type of dope around because there wasn’t as much traffic on the roadway and they didn’t feel comfortable doing it.”

Francis says drug activity has started to pick up since lockdown restrictions have let up.

As for those arrested, Francis says he believes the crystal meth case could be picked up at the federal level because of the large amounts of drugs and prior convictions.