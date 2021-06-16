Drug bust after residents complain of suspicious activity

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — Multiple complaints from residents put an end to drug activity in a Panama City neighborhood on Tuesday.

More than two dozen police responded to the area and arrested seven men and two women on 22 charges at the northeast corner of N. Bonita Avenue and E. 8th Court.



Officials said Panama City’s street crimes unit was already in the middle of an ongoing drug investigation when they received another tip about suspicious activity.

Panama City Media Specialist, Ken McVay, said they hope these arrests serve as a deterrent.

“We hope that it is a message to some other people within that neighborhood or other neighborhoods that this type of activity is not something that we codone, said McVay. “If you break the law we will come after you and prosecute you.”

McVay encouraged Panama City residents to report suspicious activity they see in their neighborhoods.

The following were arrested and charged:

Michael Worlds, Sr., 66, was arrested for selling of cocaine, keeping and

maintaining a nuisance structure/property, illegal sale of alcoholic beverages and

violation of probation.

Charles Bellamy, 56, was arrested for possession of cocaine, possession of

drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.

Cassandra Dunston, 59, was arrested for possession of marijuana (less than 20

grams) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cedric West, 36, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession

of marijuana (less than 20 grams) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Donald Alford, Jr., 42, was arrested for possession of cocaine, possession of

ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana (less than 20 grams) and

possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chevon Carroll, 42, was arrested for possession of cocaine and possession of

drug paraphernalia.

Monica Moore, 43, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Leonard Jenkins, 64, was arrested for possession of marijuana (less than 20

grams) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tracy Porter, 30, was arrested for an active warrant out of Bay County, Florida

To report suspicious activity use the Tip411 app or call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100.