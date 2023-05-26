JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A diver has drowned at the Blue Springs Recreation Area in Jackson County.

Jackson County emergency services officials tell us two cave divers were exploring the area at about 12:30 p.m. when one of them got caught and could not return to the surface. The man’s partner attempted to free him but could not and returned to the surface to get help.

County officials and a rescue diver attempted to save the man but their efforts were unsuccessful and he drowned.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.