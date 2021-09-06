Driving through Jackson County might get more expensive

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County drivers already pay a six cent per gallon gas tax.

After Tuesday’s commissioner meeting, that could rise to 11 cents.

“At some point we’ll have to be looking at options to find the money to give the services that we give in Jackson County,” said Clint Pate, a Jackson County commissioner.

One of the services Pate was referring to was Jackson County Road and Bridge.

Pate said every year they have had to take money out of general revenue to fund Road and Bridge.

“Every year, you know, that’s a big monster – Road and Bridge. We have 900 miles of dirt roads in our county and all of this rain that we have, you know, maintenance,” said Pate.

Pate said their Road and Bridge had been short-staffed and this money could really help.

He said he had been listening to the community’s input but it’s hard to please everyone.

“I’ve heard from a lot of the citizens and most of them are like don’t go up on our ad valorem tax. Do the gas tax, it’s a user’s tax and you know, everybody, it spreads out over everybody. Even to the citizens that you see coming through our county, behind me,” said Pate.

The other 4 commissioners were hesitant on Monday to speak about their vote.

On Tuesday morning at 9:15, the mystery will be unveiled.