Drivers can now use hazard lights during severe weather

BAY COUNTY, Fla (WMBB) — Starting July 1, Florida joins more than 40 other states that allow the use of hazard lights when driving in severe weather conditions.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, when conditions create “extremely low visibility” hazard lights are allowed on roads with a speed limit at or above 55 miles per hour.

Heavy rain, fog, and smoke could be conditions that result in low visibility.

If you are driving in severe weather you should keep a safe stopping distance between vehicles and avoid passing or changing lanes, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said if drivers feel unsafe while driving in severe weather, they recommends pulling over to the side of the road or off the road until conditions improve.

As Florida law requires, If your wipers are in use, your headlights should be too.

