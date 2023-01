PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Big changes are coming to the “Y” intersection in Panama City Beach.

Beginning Monday westbound traffic will use the new roundabout. North and southbound traffic will use the east half of the old “Y” intersection to access Front Beach Road.

Panama City Beach officials said motorists should slow down within the work zone, use caution, and be alert to changes in traffic patterns. The project has been ongoing for almost two years.