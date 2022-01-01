Drive-by shooter caught in Jackson County, deputies say

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County man who decided to celebrate the new year by shooting at several vehicles was arrested, deputies said Saturday.

The shooting incidents began at 2 p.m. in Sneads when the suspect shot the window out of a victim’s vehicle. Deputies said the same man, who was wearing a ski mask, then went to Grand Ridge and shot a parked vehicle about 17 times.

Photo provided by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

He was then responsible for a third shooting on Reddoch Road, deputies wrote. This time he shot out the rear window of a vehicle.

“A short time later, a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle’s description was located in Grand Ridge,” deputies wrote. “A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Jason Kent Alford. A shotgun and shell casings were observed in the vehicle.”

Alford was arrested and charged with two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of discharging a firearm in public or on residential property, two counts of improper exhibition of a firearm, two counts of criminal mischief, violation of state probation for aggravated assault with a weapon with no intent to kill, felony criminal mischief, and discharging a firearm in public or on residential property.