Drive by parade celebrates local’s 100th birthday

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County local of over 70 years, Mother Jimmie Miller celebrated her 100th birthday and to commemorate the occasion, a drive by parade was held.

Friends and family rode by, honked their horns and shared cards and blessings with her while social distancing. Mother Miller also received a plaque from the Bay County branch of the NAACP honoring her contributions to the community.

Those who took part of the parade emphasized how special she is.

“I want her to know that not only do I love her, all of the family loves her, all of the members of the community we love you too Mother Miller, the entire Church of God and Christ we applaud you for being such a great role model to us,” said Bishop Willie C. Green who served together in church.

“My mom has been such a blessing to me and to the community,” emphasized Janice Buggs, daughter. “She’s in a wheel chair but she still calls people, praying for people, that’s who she is. She’s a kind person.”

“It was wonderful. It just made me feel so good inside to know that such things could happen but I never thought it would be like this. It was wonderful,” said Miller.

As for her secret to 100 years, she explained “I give God all the credit because nothing but God can do a thing like this. To take you through and sail through where you’re full of health and love. 100 years that’s a long time, but God can do it even 969 years one time for a man.”