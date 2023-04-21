PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Happy Friday! We’re starting with a mostly clear sky, but cloud cover will build through the day. Isolated, pop-up showers will be possible in the afternoon inland as moisture builds across the Panhandle. A Mesoscale Convective System (MCS), the same complex of storms that brought storms to the Panhandle last Saturday, will likely develop over the Gulf and move southeast. For now, this system does not look to impact northwest Florida. However, if it develops more northward versus southward, then our rain chance could increase this afternoon. We’ll keep a close eye on it and provide updates as the day goes on. Otherwise, just a few pop-up showers will develop through the afternoon hours.

Heading into the weekend, the next system to watch is an area of low pressure and associated cold front. The pattern is trending drier on Saturday with only some isolated shower activity in primarily the morning hours.

Sunday and Monday will be a little cooler than normal, though mostly sunny, with morning lows in the 50s and afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Rain chances will likely rise heading into the middle of next week with the potential development of an upper-level low that could leave showers in our forecast for days.