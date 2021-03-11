Drew Whitman named Panama City Beach City Manager

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Police Chief, Drew Whitman, has been chosen to be the new city manager for Panama City Beach.

Whitman accepted the position by saying he wants to give back to the community that has given him so much.

The city will immediately start working on the terms of Whitman’s position.

The Panama City Beach Council said they will now start the transition process for the new police chief.

The council voted tonight between Whitman and runner up, Johnathan Hayes. Third place candidate, Kenny Haskin, dropped out of the race.

