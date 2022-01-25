PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Dozens of Bay and Walton County students took home hundreds of dollars in scholarships from the St. Joe Foundation on Tuesday.

St. Joe gave away $24,000 from the ‘No Ordinary Joe’ scholarship. Each nominee received $500.

High schools from Bay District Schools and Walton County high schools had three recipients.

Each student can now apply for a $2,500 scholarship.

“They’ll then be graded on a matrix and that matrix will provide us with the winner of the school ‘No Ordinary Joe,’” St. Joe Executive Director April Wilkes said. “And they’ll receive a $2,500 scholarship. And then after that, we’ll bring all those school ‘No Ordinary Joe’s’ in to interview with the selection committee again.”

St. Joe’s will award one student an additional $10,000 scholarship. Students can begin applying for next year’s scholarship.