PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Around 40 people dressed up in green, donned Irish hats and walked around St. Andrews for the annual St. Patrick’s pub crawl.

Restaurants and bars like Uncle Ernie’s, Salty Hobo and Finns participated in the pub crawl. Attendees said hundreds of people have participated in the Pub Crawl in prior years.

“I love going out here and we get to cheer on local businesses and have fun,” Attendee Jennifer Larck said. “We’ve got a big crew out here tonight just to cheer everybody up. Everybody’s been struggling, so just to have everybody walk out, and just to be able to cheer everybody on and just have fun.”