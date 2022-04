UPDATE as of 11 a.m. — The roads have been reopened in both directions.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — 6th Street in downtown Panama City is currently closed in both directions from Harrison Avenue to Magnolia Avenue due to a car accident.

At least one person has been injured, and EMTs and police are on scene.

It is unknown how long the closure will last. Please avoid the area if possible.

News 13 will continue to report more details as they become available to us.