PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many streets in historic downtown Panama City are going to be quite colorful after the weekend.

The Bay Arts Alliance is hosting the third annual Florida Luxe Arts Festival for free on Friday and Saturday.

The community is being welcomed to gather at the Panama City Center for the Arts beginning at 4 o’clock on Friday.

Live music, crafts, and tie-dying are all going to be included in the two-day festival.

The biggest attraction will be the 3D interactive chalk art.

Bay Arts Alliance Executive Director Jayson Kretzer said over 20 local artists and seven national artists will be showing off their skills on the pavement.

“The way these art pieces are created, they’re skewed when you look at them from any angle except where you’re supposed to stand,” Kretzerr said. “When you stand and take a picture from that angle it makes it 3D so you can actually become part of the image.”

Kretzer said this event will happen regardless of the weather.

The public can tour a couple of new exhibits inside the Center for the Arts building over the weekend.

Friday night’s events go until 8 o’clock and Saturday’s are from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Kretzer said the festival is going to be bigger this year than ever before.