PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Beginning on Monday, February 21, the Harrison Avenue and Beach Drive intersection will be closed as construction on the Harrison Avenue StreetScape project continues.

Royal American Construction began the project in October 2021 at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Government Street.

The city said the project is being completed in phases and includes reconstruction of Harrison Avenue from Government Street to 4th Street.

Motorists are encouraged to us W. 4th Street, Oak Avenue and Luverne Avenue as an alternate route.

Harrison Avenue between Beach Drive and Government Street remains closed as the work in this block continues.

Access to businesses along Harrison will be maintained during the project with sidewalks and temporary walkways.