PANAMA CITY, FLA. — Some downtown businesses are hosting a fundraiser and raffle this Saturday, May 28th, to benefit The United Way.

The Prominent Goat and Relief Skate Supply have teamed up for a day of art, skateboarding, tattoos, and community support. They’re raising money for several United Way Food Drives in Bay County.

Other local businesses have donated gift baskets and other items like gift cards for the raffle. You can enter the raffle by donating three canned goods or five dollars. Tattoo artist Alayna Fife says events like this help build the community.

“We want our community to thrive,” Fife said. “We also want people to have food and have support systems and if we’re able to do that, I want to be able to deliver that and be a part of that system.”

The fundraiser will be held this Saturday, May 28th at The Prominent Goat. For more information see the flier below.