PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The beach season has officially kicked off and tourists from all over are heading straight for our white sandy beaches.

However, before people grab their flip flops and sunscreen, safety officials want to make sure everyone is aware of the beach flag safety system.

Severe weather stirred up the Gulf this week, prompting double red flags in Panama City Beach.

“That means the water is closed,” Panama City Beach Fire Rescue Beach Safety Division Director, Wil Spivey said. “So not getting in if you’re ankle deep, any of that it’s dry sand we don’t want anybody pushing their luck.”

When double red flags are flying it is illegal to swim in the gulf. Violators can receive a $500 fine. Spivey said the Gulf can be dangerous in all conditions — even on days when yellow or single red flags are flying.

“It’s an open body of water,” Spivey said. “There’s rip currents that can form even when we’re flying yellow flags we’ll have rough water. It may not be as rough as today, we may be flying double red flags we constantly assess water conditions if we go to single flags, that means knee deep is too deep. That doesn’t mean go push your luck, swim out, get in the waves it’s a dangerous environment.”

Spring breakers from Wisconsin weren’t completely aware of the law, but they had the right idea.

Ben Seme and Jarrod Holt said they noticed the flags and thought red meant “danger” and “to not go in the water.”

Even though they can’t take a dip in the Gulf, they’re not going to let it ruin their time here.

“Volleyball, spike ball, catching some rays, and a couple of margaritas,” said Seme and Holt.

If you’re interested in joining the Beach Safety Division of the Panama City Beach Fire Rescue, you can apply to become a lifeguard. For more information, click here.