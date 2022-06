PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Swimmers were ordered out of the Gulf of Mexico Thursday afternoon.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office surf rescue team changed beach conditions to double red flags at about 1 p.m. The warning means that there is a very high hazard and the water is closed to the public.

The rip current conditions can pull people out to deep water and cause drownings even when visitors are in knee-deep water.