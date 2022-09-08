PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man suspected of murder in Dothan was caught in Bay County Wednesday night.

The US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested 24-year old Mekhi Telfair this afternoon in Callaway, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies wrote in a news release.

The Task Force received a tip that Telfair was located at an apartment complex near Highway 22 and

Highway 22A.

They saw him leave the apartment in a vehicle, conducted a traffic stop, and took Telfair into custody.

He’ll be extradited back to Alabama to face one count of capital murder.