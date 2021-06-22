Dothan massage parlor owner arrested for recording female clients

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — One Dothan business owner has been charged with aggravated criminal surveillance for having hidden cameras in massage sessions with female clients, police say.

The Dothan Police Department was made aware on Monday, June 14 by a contractor doing renovations to a local business in the 100 Block of Hidden Glen Way that a hidden camera was located on the property.

According to his LinkedIn page, Paul J. Meadows, 50, is listed as the owner of Touch of Grace Massage LLC. since 2013.

Investigators were immediately put on the case and identified the source of the camera. The investigation revealed that Meadows’ was secretly recording female clients getting massage sessions.

Dothan police stated in a press release that only one video was found stored on the camera after forensic analysis. However the investigation is still ongoing.

On Monday, Investigators obtained a felony warrant and arrested Meadows’ with a bond of $15,000. Due to the privacy and sensitive nature of the case, no other details will be released.