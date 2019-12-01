Don’t be a victim to porch pirates this Cyber Monday

NATIONAL NEWS (WMBB) — As the Thanksgiving weekend continues, people across the country continue to spend money on the holiday deals.

If you participate in Cyber Monday, you’ll soon be expecting packages on your front porch.

While porch piracy rates are down 23% from 2018, these tips will ensure you’re not a victim of the theft.

Sometimes it’s safer to have your packages shipped to your workplace. If you have them sent to your home, you can also request a signature release.

Another option is picking up packages from the post office.

To learn different ways to avoid online scams while you’re shopping, click here.