Donors needed for 34th annual Bill Cramer blood drive

PANAMA CITY , Fla. (WMBB) ― The community is being invited to answer an emergency call at a local blood drive.

Facing a blood shortage, the American Red Cross and Bill Cramer Chevrolet are teaming up for their 34th annual blood drive to help save lives. Held twice a year, one in the winter and the other in summer, head to the dealership on 23rd street on July, 18 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to donate. Eligible donors of all blood types are needed.

Bill Cramer Chevrolet highlighted the generosity of those who donate.

“I’m proud to see the same people come twice a year. We have folks that determine their giving based around when we have the event. It’s great to see the same faces year in and year out, twice a year,” emphasized Chris Cramer, Bill Cramer Chevrolet Buick GMC vice president/COO.

For more information and to make an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) sponsor code: billcramergm. Donors of all blood types are needed. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, from a computer or mobile device. To get started and learn more, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.