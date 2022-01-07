Dog rescued after falling into 30-foot well

PONCE DE LEON, Fla. (WMBB) — A dog was rescued by the Ponce De Leon Fire Department after falling down a 30-foot hole.

The dog was missing for close to a week and was in the well for a couple of days before he was found. Eventually, neighbors realized that the plywood lid covering their well was gone. That’s when they noticed the dog.

“We went and got a flashlight out of the vehicle and we came in here and sure enough we could see him down at the bottom of the well,” Jody Cockrell, the homeowner of the well said.

Once Cockrell realized the 89-pound pit bull was in the well, she called the Ponce De Leon Fire Department.

“It took us an hour and a half to get the dog out once we arrived on scene,” Ponce De Leon Fire Department Captain Charles Kressler said. “We were on scene for an hour and a half. We set up some high angle, low angle rope rescue equipment.”

Eventually, Fire Chief Doug Remmel climbed down the well and rescued the pet.

“At first not knowing if the dog is going to be aggressive or anything it’s a little nerve-wracking,” Remmel said. “The homeowners and the dog owner actually said that the dogs never bit nobody. He’s always been real friendly so it was a little more comforting. Then as we got closer to the dog he seemed real happy to see somebody and was ready to get out of the hole.”

Once the dog was rescued from the well, he immediately jumped into the arms of his owners.

“It’s nice and it’s amazing to be able to bring that sense of security and pleasure back to the family,” Remmel said. “You know they’ve been missing their dog for we heard about a week, and to be able to bring it back to them and the dog being ok, it was an amazing feeling to see the dog run around and happy.”