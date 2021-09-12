Dog mayor serves local community on his birthday

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — Socks became mayor at the beginning of this year.

His owner said that since, Socks has been working hard to serve the community – even on his 14th birthday.

“We go to all of the adoption events that we can and just try to promote and bring people in. We do beach cleanups on occasion. We’re going to do some pub crawls around St. Andrews soon,” said Crystal Ford, Sock’s mom.

After meeting Socks at some of his events, people from the community said they feel compelled to continue showing their support.

“I met Socks back at the ‘Doggy Diva Drag Show’ on pride day. Socks was hosting,” said Sharon Record, on of the mayor’s supporters.

Instead of receiving presents on his big day, Socks was collecting donations for his furry friends in foster care.

“We know that they’re all hurting for donations and for fosters to help take in more animals. They come out-of-pocket for the majority of things that they do, so we wanted to try and help them out and get the community to help them out as well,” said Ford.

One of the rescues at the party was Mew Tew’s Refuge Cat Rescue.

The owner said Socks’ events help them tremendously.

“Socks has been such a wonderful generator of getting everybody aware of what’s going on in the area as far as with the rescues and everything,” said Lisa Hill.

The fundraiser at Taproom included multiple vendors who all gave a portion of their proceeds to local foster-based rescues.

The community also had the chance to adopt cats, kittens and puppies, or just bring donations and support.

“Anything I can do to, you know, help get the message out there and of course, support Socks and enjoy his day with him, I am all about,” said Record.

To stay up-to-date with Socks’ events, click here.