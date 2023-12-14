PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City’s mayor revealed a second incident involving allegations of inappropriate behavior with a woman while he was filing a complaint with Panama City Police in another matter.

Mayor Michael Rohan filed a report with Panama City police after a November 28th commission meeting. During that meeting commissioners questioned Rohan about trying to file an appropriations request form at Rep. Philip Griff Griffitts’ office. The request involved moving $8 million from the Beach Drive pedestrian pathway project to the Martin Luther King Recreation Center.

During the recess, Griffitts allegedly approached Rohan in a private part of the county government building and questioned his version of the story he’d just told commissioners. In Rohan’s police complaint, he claimed Griffitts was belligerent and threatening and that he accused the mayor of lying and promised to report him to the state ethics commission.

Police took the report, decided against pressing charges, and closed the case.

But after giving them his statement, police wrote that Rohan began talking about an entirely unrelated matter, regarding him touching a woman associated with the city.

“Mr. Rohan commented on an incident between himself and (a woman) where he recalled touching the small of her back. He described it as different from when he was younger and would run his hand along girls’ backs to check if they were wearing a bra,” police wrote. “After reviewing all information, it has been determined no crime has been committed. This report is

for documentation purposes.”

News 13 is not identifying the woman involved.

This is the second such allegation of inappropriate touching to surface against Rohan this week. During Tuesday’s commission meeting, the city’s outside counsel relayed a complaint by a city employee who accused Rohan of grabbing her buttocks while they took a photo at one of the city’s 4th of July events.

The city lodged a complaint against Rohan with the state ethics commission on that incident and the paperwork incident involving Griffitts.

Rohan’s Tallahassee attorneys have not returned a call seeking comment.