DJ Shane Collins organizes Hurricane Laura recovery drive

Local News

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — As an area hit hard by hurricanes in the past, the people of Bay County knows how important it is to provide recovery relief for those affected, and they are showing it.

Dr. Shane Collins, DJ on Panama City’s 92.5 WPAP, is putting together a drive for those affected by Hurricane Laura on Monday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Setting up several locations, the drive will be held at the Lynn Haven Walmart, the Panama City Fire Stations and the Panama City Police Department.

Tarpon Dock Seafood will provide semi-trucks at the locations to fill up.

“Anything that you can think of that YOU needed after Hurricane Michael, please bring it to any of the above locations,” the City of Lynn Haven announced in a Facebook post.

This comes shortly after the City of Lynn Haven announced its “Food Truck Friday” series to support victims of Hurricane Laura.

