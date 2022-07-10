BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Diver’s Den will host its inaugural ‘Dive for a Cure’ spearfishing tournament July 15-16.

The tournament is to help fight childhood cancer.

The competition will take place in all coastal waters outside of St. Andrews Pass in Bay County.

The spearfishing will begin after the food truck dinner and safety meeting at the Diver’s Den on Thomas Drive beginning at 5:30 p.m.

There will be several prizes including first and second place for the heaviest weight fish in each category.

To register for the tournament, click here. You can also register at the Diver’s Den located at 3120 Thomas Drive, Panama City Beach, FL.