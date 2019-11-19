Discounted car seats and free car set checks offered in Jackson County

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — If you or someone you know needs a new car seat or just a free check up, the Chipola Healthy Start Coalition and Jackson County Healthy Start Program’s Fall Car Seat Safety Checkpoint Event has you covered.

The event is for Jackson County residents. Brand new convertible infant-toddler seats and convertible booster car seats will be available for the discounted rate of $20.

Current car seats can also be checked for safety for free.

The event is Tuesday, November 19 from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the “Along the Way Youth Center.”

The event is sponsored by The Along The Way Early Education Inc., Chipola Healthy Start Coalition Inc., and Jackson County Healthy Start.

