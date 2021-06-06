Disaster Preparedness 2021 Tax Holiday ends Sunday, June 6

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Season has officially started and Sunday is the last day for the sales tax exemption on certain disaster preparedness items.

The 2021 Florida Disaster Prepardness Sales Tax Holiday began on May 28 and will wrap on June 6.

Some of the items on the list include reusable ice packs, portable self-powered light sources, gas or diesel fuel containers, and batteries.

Check out the full list of items below:

$20 or less:

Reusable Ice Packs

$40 or less:

Any portable, self-powered light source. Candles Flashlights Lanterns



$50 or less:

Any gas or diesel fuel container including LP gas and kerosene containers.

Batteries including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only: AA-cell AAA-cell C-cell D-cell 6-volt 9-volt



$60 or less:

Coolers and ice chests (food storage, non-electrical)

Portable Power Bank

$100 or less:

Bungee Cords

Ground Anchor Systems

Ratchet Straps

Tarpaulins (tarps)

Tie-down Kits

Visqueen, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths and other flexible waterpoof sheeting.

$1000 or less:

Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in a power outage.

For more information on the holiday from the Florida Department of Revenue, click here.