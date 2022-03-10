BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — March is Disability Awareness Month and two local restaurants are partnering with The Arc of the Bay to spread awareness for adults with disabilities in the community.

On Friday, March 11 The Arc of The Bay put together an event in Lynn Haven and in Pier Park.

The event is open to all and will be hosted at the Jimmy Johns in Lynn haven at 2205 FL-77 and at the location in Pier Park at 100 Pier Park Dr Ste. 105.

The event starts at 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. and portions of the proceeds will go straight to The Arc of the Bay

