PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A party involving dinosaurs is this Thursday in Panama City.

The Bay County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual block party for the tenth time.

They said it’s their way of thanking the community and celebrating county accomplishments over the past year.

Free food, games, and live music will be set up from 5-7 p.m. in front of the chamber offices located at 235 W. 5th Street in Panama City.

Board Chairman Kyle Shoots will be emceeing this year’s block party. He said it’s going to be one for the books.

“We’re always kind of serious and trying to get involved in different community things and help businesses,” Shoots said. “This is one of those things, where you know it’s not stressful it’s really easy-going and everybody’s having a good time. There’s music and things to eat, just a really relaxing time for the chamber to kind of get involved and love on the community a little bit.”

Shoots said he’s looking forward to the T-Rex relay races the most.

In place of the well-known bed races, more than 10 dinosaurs are going to be competing in the streets of Panama City on Thursday.

Who is in the suits? Community members.

Click here to sign up to be part of the contest.