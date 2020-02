PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Dillard’s in Pier Park will have a Breast Cancer Awareness event, Fit For The Cure, on March 4 at 10 a.m. in the lingerie department.

The event aims to raise money for research and spread awareness about breast cancer’s impacts.

