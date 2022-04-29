PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Friends, family, and colleagues of Devin Collier gathered at the Bay County Courthouse Friday afternoon for his investiture ceremony.

Appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis back in January, Collier was sworn in as a circuit judge in Florida’s 14th Judicial Circuit to fill the seat vacated by Judge John Fishel II.

Judge Collier graduated from Rutherford High School as well as from the FAMU College of Law with honors in 2011.

Following law school, he served as an appellate attorney at the Public Defender’s Office, as a prosecutor, and as the Lead Attorney Advisor at the U.S. Department of the Interior.

“I hope to do nothing more than to uniformly and consistently apply the law and for our citizenry to understand that they have a fair and impartial judge,” Collier said.

Judge Collier is assigned to Gulf County for all circuit matters, he will also be handling some family law dockets in Bay County.