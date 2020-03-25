Development order for new Callaway gas station approved

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Callaway city commissioners gathered for their regular meeting. One of the topics on the agenda, a new business.

An application to develop the ‘Beeline gas station and convenient store’ at 435 South Tyndall Parkway was submitted by ‘Store Associates’ in February. Both the Public Works and Fire department reviewed the plans and found no issues or concerns. At the city’s commission meeting those plans were unanimously approved to allow construction to begin on the 1.09 acre lot.

Callaway mayor Pamn Henderson noted that the location is exceptional for the new business.

“It’s handy not only for people to stop and fill up their car but they can run in and get a cup of coffee, soft drink, whatever. It’ll be a great location. We recently had the gas station open up on kind of the other end of town so it’s a good location, there’s a lot of traffic,” explained Henderson.