PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Destination Panama City is hosting its annual ‘Salute to Freedom’ Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday, July 4th.

The event is going on outside of the Destination Panama City office and will end tonight around 9:30 p.m. with a fireworks display.

Admission into this event is free, however, you can purchase V.I.P tickets for $50 which gives you access to extra seating, a bar, and food.

Live music will be played throughout the day including performances from Disciples of Music, Sons of Saints, and Last Left.

Those are just some of the things that will be at the celebration today according to Destination President and CEO Jennifer Vigil.

“Destination Panama City has had the privilege of working with the city of Panama City to put on this event for the last four years,” said Vigil. “We’re super excited to be bringing it back again for the community.”

“We have baby goat yoga from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. We have sand castle building that will happen right here on the shore,” Vigil went on to add. “We also have bouncy houses, face paint. Everything is going to be here today.”

In case you get hungry during this day-long event food trucks and vendors will be lining the streets of downtown Panama City.

For more information on today’s event or Destination Panama City click here.