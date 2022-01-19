Destin High hosts open house event to encourage enrollment

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla (WMBB) — Destin High School just completed its inaugural semester and is looking forward to its first Spring term.

School administrators hosted an open house Wednesday evening for students and their families, showcasing what the school has to offer.

They said they wanted to familiarize the community with the new school and show students how to apply for the 2022-2023 school year.

“A lot of our career academies are to give back to the Destin community because those are areas of need in the Destin community,” said Destin High School Principal, Christine Cruickshank. “Getting students out of school with some certifications, a diploma, and job skills is very important to us.”

The school will be accepting between 170 and 200 new students in 9th through 11th grades for the 2022-2023 school year.

The primary application period runs from now until February 11th.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Gary Sinise Foundation gifts Walton County veteran a brand new home

Destin High hosts open house event to encourage enrollment

New study from Advocates for Highway and Auto safety gives Florida 'Red' ranking

20-year-old on trial for double murder

Panama City police investigating Trump flag burning

News 13 viewer's dog loves the Pledge of the Day

More Local News

Don't Miss