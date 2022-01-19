Destin High hosts open house event to encourage enrollment

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla (WMBB) — Destin High School just completed its inaugural semester and is looking forward to its first Spring term.

School administrators hosted an open house Wednesday evening for students and their families, showcasing what the school has to offer.

They said they wanted to familiarize the community with the new school and show students how to apply for the 2022-2023 school year.

“A lot of our career academies are to give back to the Destin community because those are areas of need in the Destin community,” said Destin High School Principal, Christine Cruickshank. “Getting students out of school with some certifications, a diploma, and job skills is very important to us.”

The school will be accepting between 170 and 200 new students in 9th through 11th grades for the 2022-2023 school year.

The primary application period runs from now until February 11th.