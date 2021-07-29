Despite rise in COVID-19 cases Bay County Courthouse does not plan policy change

PANAMA CITY, FLA. (WMBB) — The Bay County Courthouse does not plan to change its mask policy, despite a rise in COVID-19 cases, as the Delta variant rises throughout Bay County.

In concurrence with the Florida policy, masks will continue to be optional in the courthouse.

“Right now I think we’re going to stay right where we are,” Judge Christopher Patterson said. “We are updating the local bar, the attorneys in the area as well as our judges. So they know what’s happening, they can decide if they need to take additional precautions.”

Currently, jury trials will continue to be in person. If COVID cases continue to spike, Bay County Courthouse could enforce social distancing for jurors during trial, and potentially add more protections to make participants feel safer.

“One of the things we’re continuing to do is to emphasize remote appearances for certain types of cases,” Patterson said. “So that we’re not completely bringing back everyone back into the courthouse and into small areas.”

Courthouse employees have the option to work from home a couple times a week, Patterson said. However, they are expected to be in the Courthouse multiple times each week.

“The court just can’t stop doing what it’s doing. We’ve got to keep functioning and this is the way we’ve chosen to proceed.”