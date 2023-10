WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (The Washington County News) — Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Deidra Pettis as the new Washington County Supervisor of Elections on Friday, October 6.

Pettis is an E911 Assistant for the Washington County Board of County Commissioners. She has been employed in public service for more than 15 years. Pettis attended Northwest Florida State College.

The position became vacant when Carol Rudd retired after serving in the position for 27 years.