DeSantis drops off grant check, takes shots at Biden

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Chipola College received a $354,000 grant on Friday as part of the Governor’s Jon Growth Grant Fund.

The grant will expand the college’s cybersecurity fund — bringing their investment in Chipola College to nearly $2.1 million.

However, during the media event, Governor Ron DeSantis took the opportunity to respond to the President calling him ‘Governor Who?’ to a group of reporters on Thursday.

This is the second time in the last three days DeSantis has been in the area announcing funding for various parts of the Panhandle.

“This particular funding will support training and certifications opportunities in network and digital forensics — network security and digital forensics for 365 students,” DeSantis said.

President of Chipola College, Dr. Sarah Clemmons, said this funding is a huge opportunity for the school.

“We can offer this opportunity to students that want to stay home in our five-county area and go to school and then want to be placed in a job here,” Clemmons said.

Then DeSantis turned his attention to President Biden referring to him as ‘Governor Who?’ earlier this week.

“I guess I’m not surprised that Biden doesn’t remember me,” DeSantis said. “I guess the question is, is what else has he forgotten?”

DeSantis used the opportunity to rattle off what he feels are the Biden administration’s shortcomings.

“Biden’s forgotten about the crisis at our southern border I can tell you that,” DeSantis said. “Biden has forgotten about the inflation that’s biting the budgets of families all throughout our country.”

DeSantis then shared his own interpretation of ‘Governor Who.’

“And I can just tell you, I’m the Governor who protects parents and their ability to make the right choices for their kid’s education,” DeSantis said. “I’m the Governor who protects the jobs and education and businesses in Florida by not letting the federal government lock us down. I’m the Governor who answers to the people of Florida not to bureaucrats in Washington.”

The crowd at Friday’s event gave DeSantis positive feedback to his comments by laughing and cheering him on.