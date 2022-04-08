GULF AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES, Fla. (WMBB) — When Governor Ron DeSantis is in town he’s bringing big news, big checks or sometimes just touching base.

“Today is you know kind of Christmas in April. DeSanta Claus is coming to town,” Governor Ron DeSantis said.

In Gulf and Franklin Counties on Friday, DeSanta Claus brought the checks.

“We’re awarding today $23 million dollars for Panhandle communities,” DeSantis said.

These grants are coming through the Department of Economic Opportunity’s Rural Infrastructure Fund, Community Development Block Grant, and FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Match Program.

Panama City was awarded a little less than $1 mil.

Mayor Greg Brudnicki said some of the money will go towards infrastructure and wastewater treatment projects.

“We had a project that was going to be funded 75% and this helps us to pay for the other 25% that taxpayers of our city would have to pay for,” Brudnicki said.

City officials want to install two culverts to mitigate flood risks.

They also plan to make improvements to the Robinson Bayou drainage system that will rehabilitate 300 acres of wetlands to store stormwater.

“We’re also doing for Franklin County money to have four permanent generators so you have a source of backup power if you have one of these natural disasters,” the Governor said.

Franklin County leaders said they are honored to have been included in the grant giveaway.

“There’s no gift like the gift you didn’t know you were going to receive but it’s very huge to look at economic stability and also the possibility of economic growth for a small rural county such as ourself,” Franklin County County Commission Chairman Ricky Jones said.

Governor DeSantis also announced some other exciting news while in Franklin County.

He said he’s approving a $4 mil. line-item appropriation in this year’s budget to replenish sand at St. George Island State Park.

Find the full list of grants awarded below: