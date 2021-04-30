Deputy, suspect recovering after shooting incident

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Bay County.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A deputy who was attacked by a suspect he then shot was treated and released from a local hospital, authorities said Friday.

The suspect, 38-year-old Michael Caleb Barrett, is in stable condition at a local hospital, they added.

Michael Caleb Barrett

The deputy, whose name has not yet been released, encountered Barrett Thursday afternoon near a gazebo behind the Wash Depot on 11th Street. Barrett is believed to have stolen $5,000 from a home in Callaway.

Sheriff Tommy Ford said Barrett took the deputy’s gun from him during a fight and struck the deputy in the face. Barrett then attempted to shoot the deputy but he grabbed the gun and prevented it from firing. The deputy then got the gun back and shot Barrett.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident, and the deputy was placed on administrative leave. Both actions are normal procedure in law enforcement shooting incidents.

Barrett was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery.

According to court records, Barrett had just finished a three-month probation after pleading no contest in December for fleeing law enforcement and grand theft of a motor vehicle. The records state he stole a Peaden Air Conditioning van and was arrested after abandoning the van and being captured during a foot chase.