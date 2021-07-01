Deputy Chief Mark Smith named interim Panama City Police Chief

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Deputy Chief Mark Smith will serve as the interim Police Chief when Chief Scott Ervin retires on July 16, Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen said Thursday.

“Mark Smith was selected because of his breadth of knowledge in law enforcement and his outstanding leadership ability. The Mayor, Commissioners, and I have the utmost trust and confidence in Mark to lead the Police Department during the search for a permanent selection for Chief of Police,” said McQueen in a news release.

Smith is currently the Deputy Chief of Operations and has been with the Panama City Police Department for 17 years.

Chief Ervin announced last week that he was retiring after serving as Chief of Police for the past nine years.

“I am excited for the opportunity to build upon the vision and leadership that Chief Ervin has created for the Police Department,” said Smith. “I remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of our citizens, visitors and police officers.”

McQueen will now work to outline the selection process and begin accepting applications for the new Chief of Police.