WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for Khalil Staley, who is wanted for attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and firing a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

The charges stem from a shooting on January 10, that left an innocent Defuniak Springs wife and mother paralyzed.

Warrants for Stanley’s arrest are active and he is currently being sought by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850)-892-8111 or you can remain anonymous by calling Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers. You could be eligible for a cash reward.