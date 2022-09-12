WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that they are searching for a suspect after a violent confrontation.

Deputies said Parisha Antwanette Masssaline, 26, of Chipley, has active warrants for attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, battery, two counts of aggravated child abuse, and two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Deputies said she and the victim were involved in a confrontation at a home on Donnell Road at about 5 p.m. Saturday. The situation ended when Massaline fired a gun at the victim and an unknown number of children as they were leaving the area in the victim’s car.

“As she was attempting to leave the property, Massaline tried several times to get physical with her but she managed to get the children out of the residence and into the vehicle,” deputies wrote in a news release. “Massaline followed the victim out of the residence and began pointing and firing a firearm at the vehicle. One of the projectiles stuck the door but did not penetrate the vehicle.”

Deputies respond to the Donnell Road home and found the “residence to be unoccupied, several windows broken, the house ransacked, and several live rounds and casings found outside on the ground of the property.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Massaline is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.